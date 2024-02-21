Macy’s (M) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Macy’s to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter.

Macy’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of M opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

