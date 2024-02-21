M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1,979.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHO. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush downgraded shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

MHO opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.15. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $140.73.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

