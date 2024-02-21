Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.68. 507,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,486,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

Get Lufax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LU

Lufax Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Lufax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 1,298.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,846,000 after purchasing an additional 288,750 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Lufax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,442,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,358,000 after purchasing an additional 178,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Lufax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,416,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.