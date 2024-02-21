LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,453,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,497 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.89% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $156,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.70. 63,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $123.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

