LPL Financial LLC Sells 62,992 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,743,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,992 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.24% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $171,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,163,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,005,000 after purchasing an additional 877,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,900,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,109,000 after acquiring an additional 109,938 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38,562 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. 128,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,976. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $17.67.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

