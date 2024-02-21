LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,048,562 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,167,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,048,562 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 7.25% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $306,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 584,857 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,060,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,776,000 after acquiring an additional 501,861 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after acquiring an additional 491,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,314,000.

FDL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 87,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,386. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $37.03.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

