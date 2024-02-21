LPL Financial LLC Sells 101,670 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,920,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,670 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $242,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.39. 814,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,356. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

