LPL Financial LLC Purchases 48,784 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Mastercard worth $253,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $4.99 on Wednesday, reaching $456.74. The stock had a trading volume of 719,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $474.17. The company has a market cap of $428.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.