LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,294 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.85% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $223,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,355,000. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 137,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96,351 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 261,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 40,629 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 869.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 320,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,297,000 after purchasing an additional 287,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.58. 484,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,197. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $100.45.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

