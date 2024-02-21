LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,939 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $193,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family CFO Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 204,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 831,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,411,000 after purchasing an additional 70,224 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 153,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,851. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

