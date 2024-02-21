LPL Financial LLC Has $223.52 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $223,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock remained flat at $106.21 on Wednesday. 224,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,713. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average is $105.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

