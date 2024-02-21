LPL Financial LLC Has $176.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,626,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,732 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $176,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $141,015,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,085,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 126,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2617 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

