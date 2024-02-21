LPL Financial LLC Has $168.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,097,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.45% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $168,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,294. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $125.09 and a twelve month high of $191.96.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

