LPL Financial LLC Has $167.42 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $167,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,398,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 172,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MGK stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $274.48. 90,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,052. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.29. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $182.31 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

