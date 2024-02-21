LPL Financial LLC Has $160.33 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $160,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. 300,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,747. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

