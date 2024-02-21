LPL Financial LLC Has $153.66 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,116,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,450 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.01% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $153,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,340,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,508 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,885,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,716,000 after purchasing an additional 343,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,693,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,389 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,315,000 after acquiring an additional 87,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,329,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,529,000 after acquiring an additional 52,802 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSIE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,858. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

