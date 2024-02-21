LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,062,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $293,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $430,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $221,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.85. 204,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,429. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

