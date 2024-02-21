LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,271 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,365 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Adobe worth $191,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe
Adobe Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $537.74. 996,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,708. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $598.56 and a 200 day moving average of $569.99.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Further Reading
