LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,988,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,383,573 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.75% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $176,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,248,966 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

