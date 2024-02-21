LPL Financial LLC Buys 695,368 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,891,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,368 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $329,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 47,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period.

BNDX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,658. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0859 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

