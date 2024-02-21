LPL Financial LLC Buys 524,331 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524,331 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $277,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,196,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,281,000 after buying an additional 47,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.73. 159,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,515. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
