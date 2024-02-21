LPL Financial LLC Buys 20,463 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,475,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $186,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 108,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,747 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,101,000.

Shares of VCSH stock remained flat at $77.12 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 620,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,458. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

