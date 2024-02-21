LPL Financial LLC Buys 20,111 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $167,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.48. 90,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,052. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $182.31 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.29.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

