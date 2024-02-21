LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,815,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,063 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.93% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $180,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.23. 26,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,267. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

