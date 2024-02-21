LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,029 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $158,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.91. 730,628 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

