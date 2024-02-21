LPL Financial LLC Acquires 59,063 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,815,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.93% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $180,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,544,000.

JHMM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.23. 26,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

