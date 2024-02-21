Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.59. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 275,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 151,056 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

