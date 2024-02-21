Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Position Lowered by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC lessened its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 3,263.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 922,313 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Logitech International by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after purchasing an additional 608,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 415,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,711. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $96.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $80.37.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

