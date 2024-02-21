Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Receives C$1.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of CVE LGN opened at C$0.86 on Wednesday. Logan Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.94.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.50 million.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

