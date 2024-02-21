LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 95,169 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.64% of LKQ worth $84,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after buying an additional 155,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

