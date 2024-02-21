LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.91. 467,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,138.43 and a beta of 0.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

