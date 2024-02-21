Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 95.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LQDA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,405. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $930.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.16.

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 139,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,117,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,566.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs purchased 139,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,001.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

