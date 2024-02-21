LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

LIQT stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiqTech International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in LiqTech International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Further Reading

