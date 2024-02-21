LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
LIQT stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.