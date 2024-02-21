LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Wedbush

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 24.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $116.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.86. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.39.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

