Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Price Down 6%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.49. 2,393,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,554,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $627.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Stories

