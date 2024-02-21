Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $13.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.29.
A number of research firms have commented on LMND. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on Lemonade
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade
Lemonade Stock Performance
Lemonade stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.92.
About Lemonade
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lemonade
- Trading Halts Explained
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.