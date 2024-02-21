Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $13.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of research firms have commented on LMND. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Lemonade Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lemonade by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.92.

About Lemonade

Get Free Report

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

