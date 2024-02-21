LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,722,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 956,685 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.98.

LZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

In other LegalZoom.com news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $231,210.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 487.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 176,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 232.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 39,209 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

