Lavaca Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average is $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

