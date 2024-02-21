Lavaca Capital LLC Trims Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 0.9% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 647,885 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,352 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,359,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,281,000 after purchasing an additional 629,300 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at about $4,507,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 231,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ET traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,974,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,893,974. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 115.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

