Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 5,532 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Corteva by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Corteva by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.37. 965,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

