Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 15,985 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,985 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 639,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after acquiring an additional 198,522 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.90. 2,063,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,267. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.64.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

