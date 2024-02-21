Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.63. 897,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,953. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.00. The company has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.