Lavaca Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,606. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

