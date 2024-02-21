Lavaca Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.11. 3,374,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $133.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

