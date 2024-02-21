Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases 22,100 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Shares of NEP traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,410. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $70.40. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

