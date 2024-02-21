Lavaca Capital LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 198,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. CrossFirst Bankshares accounts for about 0.7% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $106,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 34,566 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CFB traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. 42,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

