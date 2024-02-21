Lavaca Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $161.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $334.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.78.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

