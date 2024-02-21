Lavaca Capital LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.50. 342,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,424. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

