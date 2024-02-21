Lavaca Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $40.16. 15,482,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,551,570. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

