Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,667 JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $320,322,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,428 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,230,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,965,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 178,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

